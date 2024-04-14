Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

