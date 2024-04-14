Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

