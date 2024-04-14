Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.43). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

