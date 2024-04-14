AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires 16,944 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 347.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

