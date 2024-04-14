AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.08. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

