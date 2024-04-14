AlphaQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

