AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys 116,036 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 272.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,036 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF makes up 2.0% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,027.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 45,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 959,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

