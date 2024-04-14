AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSC stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $459.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.