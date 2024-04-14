AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.4% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.