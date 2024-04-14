AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.4% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

