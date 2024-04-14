AlphaQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $251.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.71 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.