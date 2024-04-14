AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Roblox by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,927 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

