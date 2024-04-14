AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Valero Energy stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

