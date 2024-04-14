AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $296.96 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

