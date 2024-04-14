AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

