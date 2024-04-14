AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,531.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,597.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,356.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

