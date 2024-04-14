AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 954 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.56 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

