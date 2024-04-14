Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 96,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,927. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

