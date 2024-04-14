Alvotech (ALVO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) is one of 325 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alvotech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Alvotech has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech -967.97% N/A -68.36% Alvotech Competitors -57.03% -60.27% -15.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

21.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alvotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $93.38 million -$551.73 million -5.04 Alvotech Competitors $1.15 billion $53.69 million 1,816.38

Alvotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alvotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alvotech Competitors 206 973 1777 23 2.54

Alvotech presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Alvotech’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alvotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Alvotech rivals beat Alvotech on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

