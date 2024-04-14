Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $0.85 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.