American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $218.20 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

