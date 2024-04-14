American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 477,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in American International Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.