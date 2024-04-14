American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 115,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,065,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,539,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

AOUT opened at $8.24 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

