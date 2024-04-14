Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Up 15.9% in March

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

