Analysts Offer Predictions for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

