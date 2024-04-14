Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $17.00

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.