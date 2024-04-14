Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $17.00

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
