Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Target Price at $42.75

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after acquiring an additional 218,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

