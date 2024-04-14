Analyzing Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -21.97% -35.86% -11.29% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $349.85 million 1.12 -$76.04 million ($0.32) -5.00 Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion 0.19 $5.16 billion $27.52 3.23

This table compares Gogoro and Hyundai Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyundai Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gogoro and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 165.63%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Gogoro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

