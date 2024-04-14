Analyzing MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A N/A -8.85% Lyft -7.73% -54.80% -5.41%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MoneyHero and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyHero and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 1 17 5 0 2.17

Lyft has a consensus target price of $14.52, suggesting a potential downside of 22.60%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than MoneyHero.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A N/A $23.22 million ($1.67) -1.25 Lyft $4.40 billion 1.70 -$340.32 million ($0.89) -21.08

MoneyHero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyHero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lyft beats MoneyHero on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

