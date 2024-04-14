Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.90. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 71,455 shares traded.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

