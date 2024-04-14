Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.38 ($20.50).
A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.62) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Antofagasta Stock Up 2.2 %
Antofagasta Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,328.36%.
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
