Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives $71.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on APGE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ APGE opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
