Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 873,466 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ARI opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 67.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

