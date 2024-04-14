Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.86. 5,854,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.