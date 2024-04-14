Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $207.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.64. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

