AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,650,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 22,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APP opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.90. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $79.55.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

