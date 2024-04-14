Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in VICI Properties by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

