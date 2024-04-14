Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 429.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.84 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

