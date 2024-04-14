Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. ARM accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 126.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 84.65. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 87.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

