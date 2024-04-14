Aquila Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 3.9% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

