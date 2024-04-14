Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.

ENPH opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

