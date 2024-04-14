Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

