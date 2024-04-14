Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after acquiring an additional 478,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $96.49 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,216.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.