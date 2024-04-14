Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $156.79 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.88. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

