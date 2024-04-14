Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up approximately 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $147.12 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.24 and a 1 year high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.