Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 24.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

