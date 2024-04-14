ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.99 Billion

ARAW (ARAW) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $2,663.61 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99979733 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,663.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.