Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

