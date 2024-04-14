Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 18,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

