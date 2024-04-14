Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

