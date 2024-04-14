Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.45. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 9,488,895 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Argonaut Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$457.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0134902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.